SHELTON - On April 23, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Shelton Police received a report of a possible burglary on Puget Street. A resident told police that someone had broken into their garage and stolen a large number of items. It was discovered during the investigation that the victim’s son had information regarding the theft.
While Shelton Police were conducting follow-up regarding the burglary, another 911 call was received regarding a possible burglary or disturbance in the 700 block of Arcadia Road, located in Mason County. Once at the scene, Shelton Police officers and Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that this second call was related to the Puget Street burglary. The burglary victim had located the suspects and was detaining them until law enforcement arrived.
With the victim’s assistance, officers were able to recover most of the stolen property. A male and female, both residents of Mason County, were arrested for the Puget Street burglary. The female was booked into Mason County Jail while the male was transported to Mason General Hospital for injuries sustained during the detention.
Investigators are continuing to follow-up on another possible suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police Department at (360) 426-4441.
