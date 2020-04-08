This week marks the 25th annual National Public Health Week. With the current COVID-19 health crisis, it’s more important than ever to recognize those who work in public health and the critical work they do to promote health and protect lives. As our state responds to the coronavirus outbreak and prepares for the impacts this pandemic will have on our future, we are reminded that public health is both fundamental and essential to our society.
Man gets an vaccine from a medical professional.
Public health week themes
National Public Health Week 2020 offers an opportunity to continue to raise awareness of all aspects of public health. From April 6–12, the Department of Health will highlight vital public health issues and programs that affect those in Washington, and beyond.
Monday, April 6: Mental Health
Tuesday: Maternal and Child Health
Wednesday: Violence Prevention
Thursday: Environmental Health
Friday: Education
Saturday: Healthy Housing
Sunday, April 12: Economics
Keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter to follow our National Public Health Week campaign. Share the posts and tag your friends, families, and colleagues. Let’s start conversations and raise awareness about public health. Let’s promote equitable public health services and policies. Let’s share our vision for a better public health system. Through these conversations, we can make that vision come to reality.
Happy National Public Health Week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.