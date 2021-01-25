RedDog Dog of the week

Meet RedDog! He is a 62#, 10-month-old Labrador Retriever/PitBull Mix who has a gorgeous red/white coat, and a happy long tail! RedDog is a big cuddle-bug who adores people, walks, squeaky toys, romping around the yard, and is basically still a really big puppy.
RedDog is a strong, energetic, active fellow who is going to need training, continued work on his leash manners, and a patient positive reinforcement teacher as he is not house-trained. It is unknown what kind of life he and his sister Missy had before a good citizen took them in after they had been abandoned. RedDog is looking for a home with a strong, active family who enjoy out of doors adventures, and have a securely fenced yard. It is unknown how he interacts with dogs other than his sister Missy, and while in foster care he did not do well with the indoor cat. He adores every person of all ages that he has met.
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
