Rep. Dan Griffey's bill that will require more billing transparency from municipal utilities, was signed into law today by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 2889 will require municipal utilities that charge a tax for operating a water, sewer or wastewater, or stormwater utility, to disclose the tax rate on the billing statements it provides to customers.
In keeping with the ongoing restrictions and safety measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Rep. Griffey did not attend the bill signing in Olympia. However, he was pleased to see his bill signed into law.
“I'm grateful to all of my colleagues in the House and Senate, and the governor for making this happen,” said Griffey, R-Allyn. “I'm also very happy for utility customers. This law will provide better information and transparency to everyone paying their bills.”
Griffey said the inspiration for this legislation came from a constituent that had to file multiple public record requests just to find out the tax rate he was paying to a utility company.
“I think it's really good government policy to be open, honest, and transparent,” added Griffey. “To think someone had to file a public record request to know their tax rate is just ridiculous. This law will make sure that doesn't happen.”
The bill is set to become law June 10.
