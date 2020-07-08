OLYMPIA – July 7, 2020 – Washington State Parks announces that cabins, yurts and other roofed accommodations in more than 30 state parks are now open and available to reserve.
These facilities are located in diverse state park landscapes across Washington — from the coast to Hood Canal, Puget Sound, San Juan Islands, Cascades forests, Columbia Gorge, Okanogan Valley, shrub-steppe Ice Age flood lands and the Spokane area.
Roofed accommodations at state parks include cabins, vacation homes, yurts and rustic shelters. Teepees, platform tents and even a fire lookout fall into the “rustic shelter” category.
Roofed accommodations will be cleaned and sanitized to COVID-19 standards between uses. To give staff adequate time for these safety procedures, check-in time is now 4 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. Check-out time is still 11 a.m.
Those staying at cabins, rustic shelters and many vacation houses must bring their own bedding, linens and towels. More details about which vacation homes do provide linens are here.
Reservations can be made online at washington.goingtocamp.com or by phone at 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688).
Some helpful links:
- Status of state parks (which parks are open for day-use only, camping and roofed accommodations, and which are closed). This information is updated as soon as parks’ status change.
- State Parks COVID-19 response page with guidelines for responsible recreation and frequently asked questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.