SHELTON, WA – Always ready with a friendly smile, Richard Jones has earned a reputation as one of the happiest and most welcoming employees at Mason Health. Jones, who works in the Diagnostic Imaging Department as a radiologic technologist, is always eager to help his fellow employees. His upbeat attitude and his drive to put patients first lead his peers to nominate him as the Mason Health December Employee of the Month.
Jones has worked for Mason Health for 24 years, and has even earned the Employee of the Month award twice before. Throughout his tenure at the District, he has performed countless X-rays and CT scans for patients, always with a warm word of encouragement to make the process smoother and more comfortable. His colleagues note that Jones displays a compassion for patients and fellow employees that is unsurpassed within the organization.
“I love it here because everyone is friendly,” Jones said. “The staff spends more time with patients. We can take our time and it doesn’t feel rushed. My favorite part is working with the patients and getting to know them because then you truly care for them.”
Jones worked as a cable installer for five years before joining the District. A friend who was a student at the Pima Medical Institute encouraged Jones to go to school so he could work in a new trade.
In his 24 years with the District, and 45 years living in Shelton, Jones has seen many changes, but he adds that Mason Health is only getting “better and better,” with improved equipment and support from the District’s leadership.
In his spare time, Jones like to go fishing and razor clam digging on Hood Canal. He has two sons: a 16-year-old sophomore at Shelton High School, and a 19-year-old who works at the Shelton Fred Meyer.
Mason Health, Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, is certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital with a level four emergency trauma designation. There are more than 100 physicians on staff in 19 specialties. Mason Health now offers 3D Mammography Services. For more information on 3D mammograms or to find a health care provider, visit www.MasonGeneral.com.
