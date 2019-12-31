Olympia – Fireworks can be a sparktacular way to ring in the New Year with a bang, but they can also be dangerous ifhandled inappropriately. In 2018, fireworks in Washington caused 209 injuries and 92 fires. Most of those incidents occurred around Independence Day, but five fireworks injuries were reported in 2018 between December 27-31.
Although most fireworks incidents happen around Independence Day, the dangers associated with them are always present. To avoid injuries and fires this New Year, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office advises residents to be prepared, safe, and responsible when using fireworks:
Be Prepared
- Check with your local fire code authority to ensure fireworks are legal in your city.
- Purchase Washington legal consumer fireworks from a licensed and locally permitted retail stand.
- Have a water supply and water bucket available at all times.
- Keep all pets indoors and protected from the sights and sounds of the holiday.
- Read and follow all safety labels and instructions.
Be Safe
- Always have adults light fireworks. Keep all fireworks including matches and lighters away from children.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a firework.
- Never throw fireworks or light fireworks in your hands.
- Never pick-up or try to re-ignite a firework that fails to light.
- Never carry fireworks in your pockets or shoot them from a container.
Be Responsible
- Never light fireworks when you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Allow finished fireworks to sit for at least 20 minutes before submerging them fully in water for at least 10 minutes. Dispose of drained products in a plastic bag.
- Clean up all fireworks debris.
For more information on holiday fire safety and prevention, visit the SFMO’s website at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/prevention-data-collection/ or follow us on Twitter @wafiremarshal.
