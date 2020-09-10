LACEY, Wash. — Saint Martin’s University has been ranked among the Top 50 Most Transformative colleges or universities in the nation for a second consecutive year by MONEY Magazine.
Saint Martin’s ranked No. 40 in the Top 50 Most Transformative Colleges in the U.S. for 2020. This marks a nine-spot improvement from 2019 when SMU was ranked No. 40. Saint Martin’s is the only college or university in Washington listed on the most transformative colleges list, which means that the University’s graduates fare well in terms of employment and income mobility. Saint Martin’s was the only college in Washington state to appear in the top 50 during each of the last two years.
In addition, Saint Martin’s also was ranked the No. 1 Best Value for Small Private Colleges in Washington state for a second straight year and placed No. 8 in Best Value for Small Colleges in the West, a region which is comprised of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
“We strive to provide the best experience for our students and deliver unparalleled value. We are honored to be on this list for the second year in a row,” said Saint Martin’s University President Roy F. Heynderickx, Ph.D. “This ranking, and the rise in ranking from last year, is a responsibility that is reflected in our mission to meet our students’ needs and help them to transform their lives and the lives of others.”
Money built their Best Value Colleges rankings to find schools that combine quality and affordability; the publication examined more than 19,000 data points to compile the rankings, and analyzed each institution’s quality of education, affordability and student outcomes. Money’s data sources for the rankings included information from the U.S. Department of Education, Peterson’s, PayScale.com and Money/College Measures calculations.
Money is a personal finance publication that covers topics that include investing, saving, retirement, taxes, credit, paying for college and other long-term financial decisions. Money is published by Meredith Corporation, based in New York City, New York.
