LACEY, Wash. – For the second year in a row, Saint Martin’s University was awarded gold distinction as a 2020-21 Military Friendly® school by VIQTORY. Saint Martin’s University was the highest ranked school within the category of private, non-doctoral-granting institutions in Washington state.
Now in its 19th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“It is an honor to support those men and women who have sacrificed for their families and our country,” said Pamela Holsinger-Fuchs, Ph.D., dean of enrollment. “Our Benedictine values of hospitality and community are a natural connection for our many military affiliated students.”
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
“This year, 2020, marks Saint Martin’s University’s 48th anniversary of serving our military associated students and their family members,” said Cruz Arroyo, associate dean for administration for Saint Martin’s University – Joint Base Lewis-McChord Campuses. “We’re proud to once again display the ‘Military Friendly’ designation throughout our academic and local community.”
Last year, Saint Martin’s University was named a Purple Heart University in recognition of Saint Martin’s history of supporting veterans and their families. Saint Martin’s was the first university or college in Washington state to receive the honor.
For more information about the resources and programs that Saint Martin’s offers to support the military community, both at its Lacey and JBLM campuses, visit the military community page on the Saint Martin’s website.
VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, and Military Friendly® brands.
