Olympia, WA – August 12, 2020 – Permit sales for salal on the Olympic National Forest will begin in September.
Salal (Gaultheria shallon) is an understory shrub commonly used in the floral industry. It grows in dense thickets throughout western Washington and Oregon.
Permits will be issued from the Forks, Quinault, and Quilcene offices starting at 9:00 A.M. on September 9, 2020.
A maximum of one-hundred permits will be issued across the Forest. Fifty permits will be offered from the Quilcene office for harvest areas located within Mason County and the east side of Clallam and Jefferson Counties. Twenty-five permits will be offered from Forks for the west-side of Clallam County. Twenty-five permits will be offered from Quinault for harvest areas within Grays Harbor County and the west side of Jefferson County.
A lottery system will be used if the demand for permits exceeds the supply. Each permit will cost $150 and can be used for up to two months. A valid US Federal or State picture identification will be required at the time of purchase, and those buying the permits must be at least 18 years of age. Cash or checks will be accepted, but there will be no credit card or debit card transactions.
Please note: To ensure the safety of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that individuals will maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not from the same household. Please have a mask available to wear when it is difficult to maintain social distance. A mask will be required to enter any Forest Service office. Future salal dates for this season are pending and dependent on the safe practices of all.
For additional information about salal permit sales, please contact Mark LaGioia at 360-765-2215. For general information about Olympic National Forest, visit http://www.fs.fed.us/r6/olympic.
