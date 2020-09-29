Scaffolding is being removed from the Capitol Court Building at the corner of 11th Avenue Southwest and Capitol Way South as restoration work on the 90-year-old building’s exterior nears completion. The work is scheduled to be finished by Oct. 16.
The $3.5 million project included cleaning and repairing the building’s historic masonry, securing joints where pieces of sandstone meet, and improving anchoring for the sandstone veneer. The building’s original exterior wood window frames and doors were also restored. The project began in December 2019.
The Capitol Court building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Olympia Heritage Register. The restoration is in compliance with historic preservation requirements.
“Assessments showed that the building is in good structural condition, but there were cracks in the sandstone exterior that needed repair and the veneer wasn’t adequately connected to the core structure, which could be risky in an earthquake,” said Department of Enterprise Services Project Manager Hamed Khalili. “This project repaired those deficiencies and also gave the building a much needed cleaning.”
Also known as the Old Thurston County Courthouse, the 50,000 square foot building was designed by local architect Joseph Wohleb and erected in 1930. In 1978 the courthouse functions were relocated to Olympia's west side, leaving the building vacant for more than a decade until the state renovated the facility to be used as office space.
For more information on the Capitol Court Building, visit the DES website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.