School Closings and Delays - Updated 01/13/2020 8:01am
• Skokomish Tribe - 2 Hours Late
• Olympic College - Olympic College Shelton Campus late start open at 10am. Classes and activities before 10am are canceled.
• Mary M. Knight SD - 2 Hours Late
• Hood Canal School District is on a 2 Hour LATE START due to snow.
• Pioneer SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool.
• Shelton SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. no zero period transportation.
