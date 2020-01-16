iFiberone News Radio uses flashalertseattle.net for information on local school delays and closures. If you have a business or other organization you'd like to share information about email daybreak@ifiberone.com
Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts (10)
• Bremerton SD - 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes. No AM or PM preschool or Head Start/ECEAP. No breakfast. BremertonSchools.org Posted: Thu. 16th, 05:09 AM
• Central Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 16th, 05:14 AM
• Grapeview SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Wed. 15th, 08:27 PM
• Hood Canal SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Snow routes for Lake Cushman and Union. Posted: Wed. 15th, 08:09 PM
• Mary M. Knight SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 16th, 05:16 AM
• North Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Buses on regular routes 2 hours later. no morning preschool, breakfast program, out of district transportation, before school activities, or secondary zero hour classes. Visit nkschools.org for updates or changes. Posted: Wed. 15th, 06:25 PM
• North Mason SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Thu. 16th, 05:01 AM
• Pioneer SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 15th, 08:09 PM
• Shelton SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. no zero period, out of district transportation will run 2 hoursd late Posted: Wed. 15th, 08:10 PM
• Southside SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 15th, 08:11 PM
Colleges & Universities (7)
• Olympic College - Bremerton, Poulsbo, Shelton campuses open at 10am; PSNS normal hours. Posted: Thu. 16th, 05:25 AM
Organizations (1)
• Squaxin Island Tribe - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 15th, 08:09 PM
• Skokomish Tribe - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 16th, 06:28 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.