iFiberone News Radio uses flashalertseattle.net for information on local school delays and closures. If you have a business or other organization you'd like to share information about email daybreak@ifiberone.com
Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts (12)
• Bainbridge Island SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:26 AM
• Bremerton SD - Closed. www.BremertonSchools.org Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:11 AM
• Central Kitsap SD - Closed. All scheduled activities, athletics and meetings are canceled. Posted: Wed. 15th, 04:52 AM
• Grapeview SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:11 PM
• Hood Canal SD - Closed Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:32 AM
• Mary M. Knight SD - Regular Wednesday schedule of one hour delay. Staff professional development canceled. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:18 AM
• North Kitsap SD - Closed. All events, activities, meetings and functions scheduled to take place in district facilities are canceled. Posted: Wed. 15th, 04:30 AM
• North Mason SD - Closed. Due to road conditions in areas of district UPDATE Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:27 AM
• Pioneer SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:57 PM
• Shelton SD - Closed. no out of district transportation Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:07 PM
• South Kitsap SD - Closed, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:31 AM
• Southside SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:58 PM
Thurston Co. School Districts (6)
• Griffin SD - School and buses are running on time. The following areas will be on AM snow routes: Summit Lake, Shellridge Road, Ellison Loop and Holiday Valley. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:32 AM
• North Thurston PS - No out-of-district transportation Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:10 AM
• Olympia SD - AM buses on snow routes. Schools start on normal schedule today. Posted: Wed. 15th, 04:51 AM
• Tenino SD - Are on time. Bus 3 and bus 17 will be on snow routes. All other routes are running normally. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:35 AM
• Tumwater SD - All schools on normal schedule. AM emergency bus routes for Black Lake and Littlerock attendance areas (middle/high included), routes 131-135, 202, 252-255. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:23 AM
• Wa He Lut Indian School - 2 Hours Late UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 11:05 PM
Colleges & Universities
• Olympic College - Olympic College Poulsbo & Shelton campuses closed; PSNS 2-hr delay; Bremerton Campus closed for day classes & activities. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:38 AM
South Sound Privates, Charters, Childcares (2)
• Rainier Christian Sch. Dist. - Maple Valley Campus opens at 10am. There is no Preschool for Maple Valley campus and Childcare opens at 10am. All other campuses and programs operating on normal schedules. No AM shuttle service from Maple Valley Campus. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:09 AM
• Rainier Valley Leadership Academy - Closed. No school or building activities. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:01 AM
Organizations (3)
• Skokomish Tribe - Closed Posted: Wed. 15th, 06:33 AM
• South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services - Closed. Shelton Y-Care closed today due to weather. Posted: Wed. 15th, 05:10 AM
• Squaxin Island Tribe - Closed. Essential staff check in. Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:42 PM
