Mason School Districts
• Grapeview SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:14 AM
• Hood Canal SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:37 AM
• Mary M. Knight SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:24 AM
• North Mason SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:48 AM
• Pioneer SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Mason Lake Rd area will be on snow routes. Snow routes are posted online. All other area on regular routes UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:31 AM
• Shelton SD - Closed. no zero period, no out of district transportation UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:26 AM
• Southside SD - 2 Hours Late UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:43 AM
Thurston Co. School Districts (9)
• Griffin SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:19 AM
• North Thurston PS - Closed Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:56 AM
• Olympia SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No zero hour classes. No before-school activities. No AM Avanti HS program (periods 1-3). Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:40 AM
• Rainier (WA) SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow route A Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:37 AM
• Rochester SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:03 AM
• Tenino SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Bus 17 is on snow routes. Breakfast will not be served. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:49 AM
• Tumwater SD - Closed Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:10 AM
• Wa He Lut Indian School - Closed Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:28 AM
• Yelm Community Schools - Closed, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:39 AM
South Sound Privates, Charters, Childcares (12)
• Annie Wright Schools - 2 Hours Late UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:03 AM
• Cascade Christian Schools - All schools start at 10:30 a.m. NO A.M. Kindergarten and NO A.M. KPrep. Puyallup Early Learning and Fred. Early Learning opens at 8:30 a.m. Cougar Club Child Care opens at 8:30 a.m. Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:49 AM
• Charles Wright Academy - 2 Hours Late. Buses will run on a two hour delay. UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:55 AM
• Chief Leschi Schools - Closed. All school activities are canceled. UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:25 AM
• Children's Inst. for Lrng Differences - Closed UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:48 AM
• Evergreen Christian School - Olympia - 2 Hours Late. Due to icy conditions, school will begin at 10:00 today. Preschool will be 10-12 and 1-3. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:34 AM
• Life Christian Academy - 10:00am start. No AM activities or before school care. Buses on delayed routes. Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:11 AM
• Olympia Waldorf School - 2 Hours Late. No morning care. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:49 AM
• Pope John Paul II HS - Closed Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:17 AM
• Rainier Christian Sch. Dist. - All schools will open 2 hours late. There will be no Preschool. Childcare will be available at 10:00AM. After school activities remain unchanged. There is no district transportation AM or PM. Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:58 AM
• Rainier Valley Leadership Academy - 2.5 Hours Late. Start at 10:30. No after school activities. Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:16 AM
• St. Michael Olympia - 2 Hours Late. No Pre K. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:00 AM
Kitsap School Districts
• Bainbridge Island SD - Closed UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:36 AM
• Bremerton SD - Closed. All sports/activities canceled. Facilities closed for community use/rentals. BremertonSchools.org UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:28 AM
• Central Kitsap SD - Closed. All scheduled activities, athletic and meetings are canceled. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:25 AM
• North Kitsap SD - Closed. All evening meetings, events, after-school activities are canceled. Visit nkschools.org for more information and updates. UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:50 AM
• South Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Head Start, no breakfast program, no mid-day pickup, no elementary band. Posted: Tue. 14th, 04:57 AM
Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts (11)
• Elma SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:51 AM
• Montesano SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:36 AM
• North Beach SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No morning preschool at OSES UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:45 AM
• Oakville SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:25 AM
• Ocosta SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:57 AM
• Raymond SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:32 AM
• Satsop SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:51 AM
• South Bend SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:44 AM
• Taholah SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:25 AM
• Willapa Valley SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:44 AM
• Wishkah Valley SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:16 AM
Colleges & Universities (27)
• Evergreen State College - 2 Hours Late. Will open at 10 AM. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:07 AM
• Olympic College - Olympic College Shelton, Poulsbo, Bremerton - Closed. PSNS campus 2-hour delay. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:40 AM
• Saint Martin's Univ. - 2 Hours Late. Due to weather conditions, University offices at Lacey and JBLM will open at 10AM today. All classes prior to 10AM are canceled. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:38 AM
• South Puget Sound CC - Opening at 10 am. Classes starting before 10:30 a.m. are canceled Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:17 AM
Organizations (3)
• Skokomish Tribe - Closed UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 06:39 AM
• South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services - Closed. No Y-care in Tumwater today due to weather. Posted: Tue. 14th, 05:51 AM
• Squaxin Island Tribe - Closed UPDATE Posted: Tue. 14th, 07:14 AM
