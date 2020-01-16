iFiberone News Radio uses flashalertseattle.net for information on local school delays and closures. If you have a business or other organization you'd like to share information about email daybreak@ifiberone.com
Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts (11)
• Bremerton SD - 2 Hours Late. Buses running on regular routes but may be running late. No out-of-district transportation. No AM or PM preschool or Head Start/ECEAP. No breakfast. BremertonSchools.org Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:25 AM
• Central Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Before-school activities have been canceled. Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:46 AM
• Grapeview SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Thu. 16th, 08:19 PM
• Hood Canal SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No activity bus runs Posted: Thu. 16th, 09:27 PM
• Mary M. Knight SD - Closed. No after school activities, basketball games canceled. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 07:30 AM
• North Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no morning preschool, breakfast program, out of district transportation, before school activities, or secondary zero-hour classes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:57 AM
• North Mason SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:46 AM
• Pioneer SD - 2 Hours Late, No PM preschool Posted: Thu. 16th, 07:39 PM
• Shelton SD - Closed, No out-of-district transportation. all after school activities are canceled Posted: Thu. 16th, 07:57 PM
• South Kitsap SD - 2 hours late. No out of district transportation. No morning preschool. No morning Head Start. No breakfast program. No PM Special Ed pickup. No Elementary Band. Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:47 AM
• Southside SD - 2 Hours Late. possibility of closure Posted: Thu. 16th, 07:36 PM
Thurston Co. School Districts (5)
• Griffin SD - 2 Hours Late. Buses on regular routes except Summit Lake which will be on an AM snow route. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:46 AM
• North Thurston PS - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:02 AM
• Olympia SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No zero hour classes. No before-school activities.. No Avanti HS AM tutoring or academic services. Buses will pick up students on regular routes except for Routes 64 (Summit Lake) and Routes 50 (Cedar Flats), which are on snow routes. Breakfast and lunch will be served. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:20 AM
• Rainier (WA) SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:51 AM
• Tumwater SD - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No ACT early release. No New Market AM session. No out of district transportation. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 07:41 AM
• Yelm Community Schools - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Check Website for addition al information UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:42 AM
Colleges & Universities
• Olympic College - Bremerton, Poulsbo, Shelton campus open at 10am. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:25 A
Mason County Organizations:
• Squaxin Island Tribe - Closed. Essential Staff only.
• Skokomish Tribe - 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 06:23 AM
