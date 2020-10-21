Olympia – For many, fall is a time to clean up and prepare for the change in seasons. When making trips to refuse stations, and any other time you haul a load, make sure that load is secure. Unsecured loads lead to dangerous road conditions, unsightly and environmentally damaging litter, and injuries and deaths.
If law enforcement observes your vehicle with an unsecured load, you can receive a citation with fines
up to $228. If your load falls out of your vehicle and injures someone you face fines up to $5,000 plus jail time.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that road debris contributes to more than 50,000 traffic collisions, 9,000 injuries, and 125 fatalities every year in the U.S.
All of this can be prevented if everyone takes the time to properly secure all loads before heading out
on the road. It only takes a few minutes and some basic supplies. Tarp it, tie it, or strap it are just a few of the ways to keep our roadways safe and looking beautiful.
The Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington Traffic Safety Commission, Washington State Department of Ecology, and local governments across the state are working together to keep our roads safe, clean, and litter free. October 19-23rd is Secure your load week. This week we remind everyone about the importance of securing your load, and hope you practice this all year long.
