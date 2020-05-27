OLYMPIA – Today, Thurston County Environmental Health learned that there was a sewer leak or overflow from the bypass sewer line that crosses Percival Creek, near where there was a bridge collapse in February. The spill started sometime over the weekend and was discovered by City of Olympia staff this morning.
The system discharged approximately 1,400 gallons of raw sewage per hour directly into the creek. Thurston County Environmental Health staff are posting signs at Marathon Park, Capitol Lake, and West Bay Landing. There are already signs at lower Percival Creek.
The City of Olympia has stopped the spill and Thurston Environmental Health is working with the city to assess the creek’s water quality and inform the public. Water quality testing is expected to take place on the creek Wednesday, May 27. It is not clear at this time how much sewage spilled into the creek.
People and pets should avoid contact with the water below the Cooper Point Bridge, to include Percival Cove, Capitol Lake, and inner Budd Inlet, until testing shows it is safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.