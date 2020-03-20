FRIDAY, 20 March - 9am – 3pm appointments recommended. For questions about eligibility or to make an appointment call 1-800-398-7888 or go to here Bldg #10 – old Olsens Furniture. 414 W Franklin St, Shelton
WE HAVE AN EMERGENCY NEED FOR ALL BLOOD TYPES - PLEASE DONATE, encourage others and share this information
With the loss of 3,300 donations because of cancelled blood drives due to the closure of schools, colleges, businesses, and event postponements, our community is experiencing a blood emergency.
Blood donation is a safe action and is not a mass gathering or social event, rather it is a controlled event, conducted using appropriate infection control mechanisms intended to assure the safety of donors, staff, and patients receiving transfusions.
Bloodworks is encouraging only healthy individuals to donate. We screen all donors to ensure they are feeling well, and not showing signs of illness, including fever. Bloodworks policies comply with FDA, CDC, local health departments, and other applicable recommendations related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), and is closely monitoring our local situation.
For the safety of donors and staff, we are currently not allowing children under the age of 16 at our centers or mobile sites.
Thank you for your donation, and your patience and understanding during this difficult time! We appreciate you!
Don’t forget: Eat (before and after you donate), stay hydrated, bring your photo ID or donor card.
