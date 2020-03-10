March 9, 2020, Shelton, WA – Shelton Kiwanis is proud to host Missoula Children’s Theater for two community performances of an original adaptation of "Jack & the Beanstalk" starring local students. The adaptation is conceived and written by Jim Caron with additional dialogue by Michelle Nigh, music by Michael McGill, additional lyrics by Michelle Nigh, original staging by Jim Caron, and arranged by Michael McGill.
What happens when a young boy plants Wonder Beans in his own backyard? For Jack, it is the beginning of a great adventure. With a little help from P.T. Wonder and a Giant, Jack learns a valuable lesson about true happiness. This musical production also features a host of other characters, including the Elegant Harp, Jill, Mother, Milky White, the Farmers, the Merchants, the Circus Performers and the Wonder Beans.
On March 8, the tour team arrived in Shelton with a set, lights, costumes, props, and make-up – everything it takes to put on a play…except the cast. Local school-age children were invited to open auditions and more than 60 local students were cast in the production. Two public performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM in the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 each; children 6 and under receive a discounted ticket price of $2 each. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Shelton Kiwanis Foundation believes that participating in the performing arts hones important characteristics such as creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem. Program Chair Mary Lou Borgert extends thanks to this year’s supporters—especially platinum sponsor Sierra Pacific Industries Foundation. Borgert said “The community’s support is so important. Together with ticket sales, our supporters make it possible for this youth education and enrichment program to be offered at no cost to the students. And we wholeheartedly believe that every child should have as many opportunities for development as possible.”
Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. The Kiwanis Club of Shelton, Washington has been serving Mason County since 1924 and provides support to a variety of community efforts, particularly focusing on youth and education programs.
For more information about Missoula Children’s Theater contact Mary Lou Borgert, Chair, (360) 426-4651. To learn more about Shelton Kiwanis Club, visit us at sheltonkiwanis.weebly.com or email sheltonkiwanis@gmail.com.
