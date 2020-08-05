SHELTON – On Thursday, July 30, a vehicle prowl and theft were reported to the Shelton PD. The victim was able to provide clear photos and videos of the suspect.
In addition to sharing the photos and videos with police, the victim also posted on Facebook to help spread the word. The Police Department received several sighting reports of the suspect.
On Saturday, August 1, Shelton Police were notified of several vehicle prowls in the Parsley Sage development. Officers have contacted many victims and are still conducting follow-up on these cases. At about 4:49 p.m. on August 1, Shelton Police were dispatched to another possible sighting of the suspect. The caller recognized the suspect from the original victim’s social media posts and proceeded to follow the suspect at a safe distance until officers arrived on the scene.
Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 1900 block of Washington Street. The suspect was wearing the same clothing as during the July 30 theft. When the suspect was searched, officers located stolen items from the Parsley Sage prowls. Officers also found methamphetamine while the suspect was being searched at the Mason County Jail.
Four police officers responded at separate points in this investigation. The suspect will be charged with vehicle prowl, third-degree theft, and drug possession.
Thanks to everyone who shared the victim’s Facebook post and who worked with the Shelton PD to find this suspect.
