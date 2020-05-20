SHELTON – At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, Shelton Police officers were dispatched to the Shelton branch of Columbia Bank, regarding an ATM alarm. The alarm company was watching the suspects on video surveillance while they attempted to pry open the ATM.
Officers arrived at the bank within 3 minutes of being called but the suspects had already fled the area. The ATM was heavily damaged. Once other Shelton Police officers and deputies from Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, a K-9 unit was deployed. The K-9 unit was able to track one of the suspects to a nearby residential area. The suspect refused to comply with law enforcement commands and was apprehended by the K-9 and taken into custody.
Officers found explosives in the suspect’s backpack following the arrest. The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad was notified and responded to manage the explosives.
The apprehended suspect was taken to Mason General Hospital for injury treatment sustained during the K-9 apprehension. Following treatment, the suspect was booked into Mason County Jail on charges of attempted robbery. The arrested suspect is a 44-year-old Mason County resident.
A second suspect is still outstanding. They are described as a white male, 5’10”, weighing 180 pounds. They were wearing green camo pants, blue/black Under Armour athletic shoes, and a dark jacket with a hood. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police Department at (360) 426-4441.
