SHELTON – After 6 years of dedicated service to the Shelton Police Department, Chief Darrin Moody has announced his retirement to City Council and City officials.
Chief Moody intends to retire in January 2021, allowing time for transition within the Police Department before his departure.
Chief Moody joined the Shelton Police Department in 2014, after working in California for over 26 years. Chief Moody is retiring with more than 33 years of law enforcement experience to include the following assignments: Community Service Officer, DARE Officer, School Resource Officer, K9 Handler, SWAT member, Detective, and Mobile Field Force Member.
During his tenure as Chief, the Police Department has evolved and adapted to best serve a growing, diverse community.
In 2019, the Police Department achieved accreditation with the Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. This is the first time the Department has been accredited in its history and results from years of work from officers and staff.
The Police Department has grown from 17 officers to 20 officers today, including two detectives, three School Resource Officers, and a full-time Animal Control and Code Enforcement Officer. In 2014, the Department received 9,557 calls for service. In 2019, they received 14,059 calls, a 47% increase.
“While we have not recognized that much of an increase in criminal activity,” said Moody. “We now have a community that trusts us to assist them when they call.”
In his 6 years as Chief, the Department has hosted two Reserve Police Officer Academies. Many of these officers have become Shelton police officers or have been hired by other law enforcement agencies in the region.
Community outreach efforts have also been a major focus of the Department. “We were one of the first agencies in the area to wear body-worn cameras, and they have proven our professionalism and respect for the citizens,” said Chief Moody. “The cameras have also brought more transparency and increased accountability for our staff and the public in general.”
Shelton PD was also the first local agency to begin carrying Naloxone/Narcan, which has saved several lives from overdose in the last 5 years. In 2018, the community assisted the Department to establish a patrol K-9 program. With the community’s help, Shelton now has two K-9 partners, each cross-trained in patrol work and narcotics detection.
“The community support and the overall support of the Shelton Police Department is because of the hard-working and dedicated staff,” said Chief Moody. “As a community, you should be very proud of the employees of the Shelton Police Department.”
“It has been an honor to work with Chief Moody,” said City Manager Jeff Niten. “I’m grateful for his professionalism, his judgment, and his advice. He leaves big shoes to fill. Best wishes to Chief Moody and his family in retirement.”
The City will initiate a recruitment process to begin the search for a new Police Chief. This process is anticipated to take several months.
