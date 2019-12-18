SHELTON – The Shelton Police Department has successfully achieved accreditation with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).
WASPC was founded in 1963, and its members include representatives from local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies. In 1976, WASPC was directed by the Washington State Legislature to develop “standards and goals for Washington state law enforcement.”
WASPC’s accreditation program was one of the first of its kind in the United States. The organization brings together both police chiefs and elected sheriffs throughout Washington state at venues that promote mutual understanding, cooperation and the professionalism of law enforcement.
The accreditation process consists of 8 total phases. The Department was judged on 132 specific accreditation standards, encompassing 19 law enforcement areas, such as records management and traffic. The accreditation process requires agency compliance with both operational and administrative standards.
“This is a tribute to all of our police officers, working hard to ensure that all standards were met,” said Shelton Police Captain Mike Fiola. “We’ve been in service since 1923 and we’ve never before been accredited through WASPC. This was a huge challenge and they stepped up to it.”
The Department must successfully complete the entire accreditation every 4 years to achieve reaccreditation. The Department joins 56 other Washington law enforcement agencies in receiving this recognition.
