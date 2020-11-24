SHELTON – On Monday, November 23, at approximately noon, the Shelton Police Department received information regarding a possible homicide. In partnership with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement teams located the remains of what is believed to be a previously reported missing adult.
The remains were located in a rural area of Mason County, outside of the City of Shelton. It is believed the victim was killed within city limits and then placed in the rural area of Mason County. This does not appear to be a random act; the victim and suspect knew each other.
Shelton Police and deputies from Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects at a residence in the City of Shelton at approximately 7:00 pm.
There is an ongoing, extensive investigation continuing with both law enforcement agencies involved. As more information is available, updates will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.