SHELTON – On Wednesday, December 16 at approximately 8:00 a.m., several citizens called 911 to report that a tan SUV was “ramming” vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, located at 301 East Wallace Kneeland Boulevard. While law enforcement was responding, several more calls were received, stating that people were running throughout the lot to avoid the vehicle.
The first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene was a Mason County Deputy Sheriff, who tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. As other law enforcement officers from both the Shelton Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the suspect vehicle continued to attempt to elude officers, creating significant safety issues for those in the parking lot.
The suspect vehicle drove to the back of the parking lot and continued off of the paved lot. Officers and deputies then positioned their vehicles to block the suspect vehicle from moving. The suspect vehicle was struck by two police vehicles and pinned into a ditch.
The driver refused to comply with officer’s commands to exit the vehicle, and attempted to continue driving, and wouldn’t turn the vehicle off. Officers and deputies were able to gain access to the vehicle through the passenger side and pull the driver from the vehicle. Washington State Patrol responded and conducted the collision investigation involving the law enforcement vehicles.
The driver, a 63-year-old Skokomish resident, was arrested and booked into Mason County Jail for Eluding, Malicious Mischief, Hit and Run, and Driving Under the Influence.
