SHELTON-The Shelton Police Department has added two new patrol bicycles to their fleet after obtaining a grant from the Sierra Pacific Foundation (SPI).
The bikes are both Specialized Rockhopper Expert 20’s.
The two bikes will be primarily used in Shelton’s downtown business area, but will be moved to other neighborhoods based on crime activity. The bikes will help officers address criminal activity, aid in code enforcement and community policing, and increase department visibility. They will also be used at Shelton schools.
Officers will be able to get in and out of areas where a patrol car can’t fit. In comparison to a patrol car, a bicycle will increase the chances of stopping a crime in progress.
“We are very grateful to SPI for this safety grant, and we look forward to using the bikes to make a positive difference in our community,” said Shelton Police Captain Mike Fiola.
Officers will receive specialized training for the bicycles prior to deployment.
