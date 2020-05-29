SHELTON – On Friday, May 29, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on 7th Street towards the Railroad Avenue intersection turned left onto Railroad, directly in the path of a motorcycle traveling through the intersection.
The vehicle struck the motorcycle, injuring the two motorcycle riders. The vehicle left the scene and continued traveling on Railroad towards downtown Shelton.
The vehicle did not stop following the collision and is at fault. The motorcycle had the right of way and sustained considerable damage. Shelton Police arrived on the scene and found two people lying next to the motorcycle with obvious injuries. Both of them were wearing helmets. The riders were transported to Harborview Medical Center.
The suspect vehicle was leaking fluid, and officers followed the fluid trail to the intersection of Railroad and 1st Street. The trail stopped there and the suspect vehicle was not located. Based upon evidence at the scene, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2005 Chevy Impala, possibly silver. The suspect vehicle should have damage to the passenger side.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lawson at 360-432-5138 or the Shelton Police Department at 360-426-4441.
