SHELTON - On April 16, 2020 at approximately 3:30 AM, an unidentified person smashed the front door glass at Shelton Outfitters and gained access to the business. Once inside, the suspect stole several items, fled the scene, and set off an alarm. For an unknown reason, the alarm company failed to notify law enforcement or Shelton Outfitters of the tripped alarm.
Later that morning, a citizen noticed the broken glass and called Shelton Police. Shelton Police officers searched the building and notified the manager.
The Shelton Police Department is asking for any help in identifying the suspect. If anyone has information regarding the suspect or incident, please contact Shelton Police Department Detective Lawson at 360-432-5138, or MACECOM dispatch center at 360-426-4441.
