SHELTON – On Saturday, July 25, at 8:49 p.m., Shelton Police were dispatched to a large disturbance in the McDonald’s drive-through, located at 2507 Olympic Highway North.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a large laceration on his arm and superficial stab wounds to his chest and head. The victim’s vehicle’s windows were smashed, and had large dents to the frame, presumably from a bat or pipe.
The suspect(s) fled the scene before law enforcement arrival. The victim was transported to Mason General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown what led to the assault, but it would appear that the victim and suspect(s) knew each other and that this was not a random attack.
Anyone who witnessed this assault or has further information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police Department at (360) 432-5145, and reference case number 20-S06791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.