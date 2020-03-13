Friday, March 13, 2020
Dear Shelton School District Families, Staff, and Community,
Yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that all K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties are to be closed beginning Tuesday (or earlier at the school districts’ discretion) through at least April 24, 2020, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
After much discussion, the difficult decision was made to close the Shelton School District starting Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, April 10, 2020, and possibly longer if directed otherwise by the governor. This includes all before and after school activities.
I know this closure causes a great disruption for students, staff, families, and the entire community. It was a difficult decision, but faced with the mounting challenges from the coronavirus, we have found ourselves in a situation like no other. This is a challenging time not only for our community but for the world. Now, more than ever, it is important to look out for one another, extend grace, and share smiles of encouragement.
Family Services
We know that this extended closure will impact many of our families and we have protocols in place to support other student needs while our schools are closed. These plans will change as the situation evolves and we will keep you updated.
- Starting Monday, March 16, breakfast and lunch will be served to students and community members who are 18 years and younger in a ‘grab and go’ manner, set up at the Shelton High School Student Union Building (SUB) from 9 a.m - noon, Monday-Friday.
- We are finalizing plans on providing services for McKinney-Vento students.
- We are also finalizing plans for childcare for students of first responders and essential health care providers.
Stay Connected
We will continue to provide regular updates on our Coronavirus Updates & Resources webpage. Please check our website frequently. You will also find a Q & A webpage which we hope will answer many of your questions. There are still many unknowns, but we thank you for your patience, understanding, and support as we all work through this challenging time together.
Sincerely,
Superintendent, Dr. Alex Apostle
