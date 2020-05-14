Last night, the school board approved the hiring of Bruce Kipper as the new Principal of Shelton High School, beginning July 1, 2020. Mr. Kipper and has had a 32+ year career in education. He is currently the Director of Athletics/Activities at Tempe Union High School District. His professional experience also includes:
- Principal at Mountain Pointe High School; Tempe Union High School District (2008-2018).
- Assistant Principal at Mountain Pointe High School; Tempe Union High School District (2002-2008).
- Assistant Principal at McClintock High School; Tempe Union High School District (1998-2002).
- At-Risk Coordinator at Mountain Pointe High School; Tempe Union High School District (1995-1997)
- High School Guidance Counselor for 3 years.
- High School Math Teacher for 4 years.
As a school principal, Mr. Kipper has been responsible for day to day operations of school, working with staff to set and carry out school goals, effectively communicating with staff, students, families, and community to develop a positive atmosphere conducive to high achievement, and effectively selecting, developing, and evaluating staff.
Mr. Kipper has served as the instructional leader for the campus, developing a collaborative environment with teachers and district administration to facilitate the development, articulation, implementation, and management of a shared vision aligned with the District’s mission and core values to assure the success of students and staff.
During his time as an assistant principal, Mr. Kipper has been responsible for student registration/master schedule, supervising the Guidance/Counseling department, facilitating campus curriculum committee, student discipline, organizing and supervising graduation, staff/faculty evaluations, and overseeing student attendance and drop-out prevention.
Mr. Kipper was also very active in athletics, both as an athlete and later as a coach. He played for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club from 1983-1987, as a contracted player for the organization at three different levels of professional baseball. He also coached high school baseball for many years, and was the Head Varsity Baseball Coach for Tempe Union High School District from 1988 – 1992, where he accomplished the following:
- 1992 4A State Champions.
- 1992 Arizona High School 4A Coach of the Year.
- 72-42 overall record
In addition, while serving as the principal, Mountain Pointe High School achieved the A+ Award from the Arizona Education Foundation three times. It is a great honor to receive the A+ Award as it looks deep into a school's programs, teachers, test scores, students, and more. Also serving as the principal, Mountain Pointe High School received the Kennedy Center for the Arts Award of Distinction for Arts Education.
His educational credentials include K-12 Administrative Certification, Master's of Counseling, Master's of Education, Counselor Education, K-12 Guidance Counselor Certification, Teaching Certification, Business Education, and Bachelor of Science, Secondary Education.
Please help us welcome Mr. Kipper to Shelton School District!
