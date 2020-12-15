The Shelton School district, according to their website sheltonschools.org, has ceased all in-person instruction effective Tuesday, December 15, 2020 through Friday, December 18. This is based on an abundance of caution regarding the current COVID 19 status in their schools. Grab N Go meals will not be served for the remainder of the week as well.
Shelton Schools hopes to initiate school again no earlier than January 25, 2021.
In the note from Dr. Alex Apostle, Shelton Schools Superintendent, the expectation is that all teachers and staff work from home from Tuesday, December 15, 2020, through Friday, December 18, 2020. Essential staff will be notified by their supervisor if they are to report to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.