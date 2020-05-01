SHELTON – The City of Shelton is pleased to announce the donation of 300 yards of fir chips from Sierra Pacific Industries’ Shelton mill to be used for resurfacing the popular Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail.
This week, the first load of fir chips were delivered for distribution along the trail, located near Shelton High School. The fir chips will help create an easily identifiable trail surface for all who enjoy the Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail.
Since this work is ongoing, the trail will remain closed to ensure safety.
