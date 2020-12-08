Lacey, WA – Nancie Payne was a longstanding Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council (PacMtn) board member, business owner and advocate for workers of all abilities. On December 3, 2020, at the Regional Economic Forecast & Innovation Expo, PacMtn awarded Sierra Pacific, with the 5th Annual Nancie Payne Workplace Excellence Award.
The award recognizes companies demonstrating workplace excellence and customer service, meaningful employee engagement, a constructive, diverse and progressive workforce culture that commit themselves to better business management practices to ensure successful mission achievement. Sierra Pacific was nominated by the Mason Economic Development Council, heartily endorsed by PacMtn staff and confirmed by select members of the Council.
PacMtn’s CEO, Cheryl Fambles said, “Let me offer my personal heartfelt appreciation for the work you do creating a quality work place for employees and for advancing critical workforce initiatives in this region.”
This year marked the 12th anniversary of the region’s five leading economic development agencies collaborating to create the region’s largest conference that focuses on economic vitality and community development as it is today and as it will be tomorrow and beyond!
