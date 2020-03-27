We need each other. Being isolated from other people can make our physical and mental health worse and can trigger anxiety and depression. Especially if you live alone, social distancing is hard on our bodies and our emotions. And when we add to that the worries about unknowns — will I get sick? Will someone I love get sick? What will happen to my job? — we layer on additional stresses. If you find yourself lonely, stressed, or anxious, pay attention to these emotions and take action:
- Avoid watching, reading, or listening to news reports that cause you to feel anxious or distressed. A near-constant stream of news is not calming. Seek out information from reliable sources like the Washington State Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just a couple times a day. Fact check what you see on social media. Spread good information.
- Stay connected with others and maintain your social networks. Go for a walk and wave to your neighbors from six feet away. Ask them if they are well and if they need anything.
- Introduce structure into your day. Structure and routine may be helpful for people with mental health vulnerabilities, especially during times of uncertainty. Even if you are working from home or if your life looks completely different right now, try to maintain familiar routines in daily life as much as possible. Maybe we’ll feel better if we shower, get dressed, and eat breakfast.
Check out these resources to help support your mental health or that of a loved one:
- Care for Your Coronavirus Anxiety Toolkit
- How to Help Someone with Anxiety or Depression during COVID-19
- Resources to Support Mental Health and Coping with the Coronavirus
If you are in crisis, don’t hesitate to call the 24-Hour Crisis Line at 866–427–4747 or text HEAL to 741741 to get confidential text access to a trained crisis counselor any time of the day or night.
Staying away from other people is not good for us. It doesn’t make any sense except in the light of the compassion we have for our loved ones and communities. Stay at home to protect the people you love.
Daily update on COVID-19 case numbers
Our Department of Health COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with the number of people confirmed to have positive cases and the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Washington State. As of this writing, 267 people in Washington have tested positive for COVID-19, and 24 have died of the disease. We are very likely to see more people with COVID-19 identified in the coming days.
Get and spread reliable information on COVID-19
This blog update is current as of the day it is posted, but information changes rapidly. For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, please check Washington State’s new web portal at coronavirus.wa.gov. Follow the Department of Health’s response at www.doh.wa.gov/coronavirus. Or you can call our COVID-19 hotline at 1–800–525–0127 and press #, or email us at DOH.Information@doh.wa.gov.
Fight stigma, public panic, and misinformation by getting your information from trusted sources. Listen to guidance from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and your local health department.
