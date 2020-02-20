The Department of Enterprise Services has issued a permit for an event on the North Steps of the Legislative Building on Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers of the Liberty State Lobby Day event have informed DES that some participants will likely openly carry firearms at the event.
State law allows citizens to openly carry firearms in most public areas, including the Capitol Campus. Organizers expect about 250 people to attend.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is aware of the event and will be present on the campus that day. WSP advises anyone who perceives a threat on the Capitol grounds to call 9-1-1.
