[OLYMPIA, WA – MARCH 20]— Starting on Tuesday, March 17 the South Sound YMCA opened seven emergency childcare sites in school facilities around the South Sound. Following the directive from Governor Jay Inslee, the Y worked with local school districts to create a rapid, community-wide response.
While we recommend that parents keep their children at home if possible, we understand the critical need for healthcare providers, first responders, and other essential workers to serve our community during this time.
Care is currently offered at school sites in North Thurston, Olympia, Tumwater, and Yelm School Districts. Full-day care is open to all members of the community from all districts.
As with all YMCA programs, no one is turned away for an inability to pay. We work closely with DSHS to ensure families who qualify receive subsidy and offer financial assistance through our organization.
Additionally, we are offering FREE care for all healthcare professionals and first responders.
“A safe enriching place for littles to be while their adults care for the most vulnerable. At this point, my company considers me essential staff for the operation of our clinics, so off she goes! She loved it yesterday!” - Parent and healthcare worker
