Mason County Auditor Paddy McGuire held a special election on the 28th. As of May 1, 6,672 ballots have been counted. The next count will come on the 7th at 4pm.
Fire Protection Dist 6 Fire #6 EMS Reg levy Prop #1 is passing 71%-28%. Fire Protection Dist 16 Fire #16 Property Tax Levy Prop #1 and #2 are both passing.
The North Mason School District ran another replacement levy and it is losing right now by 61 votes. 2,580 no - 2519 yes in votes from Mason County. Adding in the voters in Kitsap County and the combined result does not change. No 50.76%, Yes is 49.24%. See more election results on the mason county auditors website, masoncountyelections.us
