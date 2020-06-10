Invasive weed specialists from Northwest Aquatic Management will be walking the shores of and using a boat on Capitol Lake Thursday, June 11, from noon to 5, to remove non-native plants. This work will continue during the summer months to manage invasive species that threaten the health of the lake, including Yellow Flag Iris, Purple Loosestrife and Eurasian Watermilfoil.
The team of two will maintain social distancing during the removal.
