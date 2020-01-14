Spirit Week + Final Weekend at Oly on Ice!
It’s Spirit Week at Oly on Ice - show your pride and get discount admission every night! Plus, what could be more magical than skating while it’s snowing outside if the flurries come our way?!
SPIRIT WEEK:
Monday, 1/13: SPSCC Night
Tuesday, 1/14: Cheap Skate Night
Wednesday, 1/15: Saints on Ice
Thursday, 1/16: Pride Night + BONUS Cheap Skate Night
Friday, 1/17: Geoduck Night
FINAL HOLIDAY WEEKEND HOURS:
Saturday, 1/18: 10-10
Sunday, 1/19: 10-8
Monday, 1/20: 10-9 (last day of the season!)
For full hours, rates, and events, visit olyonice.com.
Worried about driving in the snow or just want to add to the adventure? Hop on the bus thanks to Intercity Transit’s new free fare program. Routes ONE, 12, 41, 42, 47 and 48 all stop near the rink regularly. See intercitytransit.com for full route details and snow routes.
