OLYMPIA - Hunters must purchase and submit their 2020 spring black bear special hunt applications by midnight on Feb. 28.
Hunters who submit their applications are entered in a drawing in mid-March. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will notify winners no later than March 31. Applicants can also check the drawing results through the WILD system by logging into their account at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/.
To apply for a permit, hunters must purchase a special permit application and a 2020 hunting license that includes bear as a species option. Hunting licenses, bear transport tags, and bear permit applications may be purchased:
- Online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/
- By phone at (866) 246-9453, or
- At any license vendor in the state.
Hunters must successfully complete the black bear identification test for hunting black bear in GMUs 101,105, 108, 111, 113, 117, 203, 204, 209, 215, 418, 426. Hunters can take the test through the WILD system.
Special permit applications, which require a correct hunt choice number, may be submitted online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/ or by calling (866) 246-9453.
Hunters should be aware that private timberland owners in some hunt areas are limiting access or charging fees for access. If you cannot secure access in advance, do not apply for these hunts.
More information about spring bear hunts is available on the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/bear.
Any legal weapon that can be used for big game seasons can be used for spring black bear hunts. Bait or hounds are not allowed in these hunts.
WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
