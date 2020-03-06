Several fisheries are set to open in the weeks ahead, and the year’s first general hunting season isn’t far behind.
With a new season of outdoor adventures about to begin, Washingtonians might want to consider purchasing 2020-2021 recreational hunting and fishing licenses before current licenses expire at midnight March 31.
Hunters don’t forget to enter the drawing for a multi-season tag by March 31. Follow the link to enter - fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/Home/SpecialHunt.
As freshwater fishing opens this March and April, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program reminds you to take a boater safety education course, if you haven’t already, to be prepared for the season.
Popular outdoor opportunities available this month include:
- Columbia River spring chinook: The spring Chinook salmon season got underway March 1 on the lower Columbia River with a preseason forecast similar to the 2019 actual return. Fishing conditions are slowly improving compared to those in late February.
- Razor clams: Diggers can look forward to several digs this month, including a tentatively scheduled two-day dig that corresponds with the annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival on March 21.
- Eastern Washington lakes: Fishing opens March 1 at several lakes east of the Cascades, although some are still iced up. Check the regional Weekender reports for more information.
- Ocean bottomfish: Washington’s fishing seasons for coastal bottomfish and lingcod will open March 14 under new rules that reflect stronger growth in two rockfish species in recent years.
For more information about these and other opportunities to enjoy Washington’s great outdoors, see the Weekender Regional Reports posted on WDFW’s website at wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/weekender. These reports are updated throughout the month to provide current information about recreational opportunities around the state.
WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
