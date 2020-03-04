Updated: March 4, 2020 at 10:25 a.m.
After speaking with the Department of Health this morning, we have learned that the SPSCC student mentioned in yesterday's communication was not exposed to COVID-19, as previously thought. SPSCC students and employees should continue to attend classes and work normally.
Many parts across the world are experiencing an expanding outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. This virus can spread from person-to-person and the number of cases detected in the United States and many other countries is growing. Currently, the immediate risk to the general public in Washington and the United States is considered to be low. However, the situation is evolving rapidly and the Washington State Department of Health will be the first to announce any changes in that status.
Currently, there are no cases reported in Thurston County or any neighboring counties.
Will there be school closures?
Decisions to alter SPSCC campus operations due to COVID-19 would be made in consultation with county health and emergency management agencies, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and state officials. If we have suspended operations, you will be notified via our emergency notification system, Omnilert.
What is SPSCC doing to prepare?
- SPSCC is reviewing and updating our emergency management plans so that we understand what actions we would take should there be an outbreak in our area.
- SPSCC leadership is staying connected with local emergency management agencies, the Department of Health, and community leaders. We are reviewing and updating suspended operations and emergency procedures, as well as creating plans to allow for continuity of operations in the event of larger than usual staff or student absences.
- SPSCC is also adhering to CDC travel recommendations and suspending any college-related travel to the most severely impacted countries.
What can you do to prepare?
- There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus. However, The CDC recommends every day prevention measures including getting all recommended vaccinations (including seasonal flu), staying home from school or work when you are sick, and cleaning and disinfecting shared surfaces and frequently touched objects.
- Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.
- Stay informed. Along with relying on trusted sources such as the CDC and Department of Health for the most current COVID-19 updates, the Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions please call 1-800-525-0127 and press #. For information in other languages, visit the DOH Fact Sheet page.
What should you do if you don't feel well?
Stay home when you are sick. Do not report to work or attend classes if you are ill. Instructors, consider providing students with ways to complete work from home. This is good advice no matter what illness is going around. If you are concerned about your flu-like illness, call your health care provider for advice and share any travel history. Stay home, rest, and stay hydrated.
About Coronaviruses
What is a coronavirus?
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that usually cause mild respiratory illnesses such as the common cold. Some coronaviruses have caused more severe illness, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS-CoV-2 is a new coronavirus that was not identified in humans before December 2019.
What are common symptoms of COVID-19 illness?
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It takes 2 to 14 days after a person gets the virus in their body to become ill. Novel coronavirus is new, and we are learning more each day about symptoms it causes and how long it takes for people to become sick.
How does the virus spread?
Most often, it is spread from person-to-person via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how flu and other respiratory pathogens spread. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. It’s currently unclear if a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. Often, with most respiratory viruses, people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest) but there is some indication of spread by individuals who are not exhibiting typical symptoms.
Who should seek medical evaluation for COVID-19?
Individuals who are:
- Ill with a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing AND have traveled from an affected area in the last 14 days.
- Ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing AND have been identified by Public Health as a recent close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case or had recent close contact with someone who is being evaluated for COVID-19 infection.
- Ill with a severe lower respiratory tract infection and unknown contact during known community transmission.
We will continue to provide updates from SPSCC as we learn more.
