ANACORTES – Resumption of Washington State Ferries’ service between the U.S. and Canada has been pushed back to at least April 28.
The suspension of the route serving Anacortes, and Sidney, British Columbia, comes as a result of the recent closure of the Canadian border to help slow the spread of COVID-19. International service was originally scheduled to restart March 29, following its annual three-month shut down during the slower winter months.
San Juan Islands service
In the spring, the vessel that normally serves Sidney also does domestic sailings in the early morning, afternoon and evening. Those runs will resume as scheduled as they are vital to the residents, businesses and economy of the San Juan Islands.
Customers can sign up for email rider alerts, check the WSF website and follow WSF on social media for notification of resumption of regular service on this route and other rider information.
WSF is continually monitoring U.S. and Canadian, state and county COVID-19 guidelines and directives to support customers making travel decisions. Plans are ready to limit service or passenger capacity on other routes if ridership declines further or based on evolving health guidelines.
Washington State Ferries, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries nearly 24 million people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For breaking news and the latest information, follow WSF on Twitter and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.