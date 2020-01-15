OLYMPIA – Jan. 14, 2020 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its first regular commission meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 23, in Union.
Commission action includes the election of 2020 officers, adoption of the director’s performance agreement and approval of the grant application list. The commission will also announce committee assignments.
In addition, the commission will hear updates and reports from park staff about the Boating Program; Alta Lake and Bridgeport planning project; Capital Construction Program; and financial and legislative matters.
A work session is scheduled the day before the regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Work sessions are open to the public; however, there will be no opportunity for the public to comment, and no formal action will be taken.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the commission will tour Twanoh State Park and Lakebay Marina, followed by a tour of Belfair State Park. The public is welcome to attend the tours but must provide their own transportation.
The commission will also tour Lake Sylvia State Park at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
WHAT
Bi-monthly commission meeting
WHO
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
WHEN
9 a.m.to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Work session
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Regular meeting
WHERE
Alderbrook Resort
7101 E State Route 106
Union, WA 98801
BACKGROUND
The commission has six regular meetings a year in pre-determined locations around the state. Time for public comment is provided at all regular meetings. A full agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment is available at on State Parks’ website.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is made up of seven citizen volunteers appointed by the governor to staggered six-year terms. The commission is charged with providing policy direction for the agency.
