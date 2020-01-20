OLYMPIA – Jan. 16, 2020 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announces its annual recruitment for hundreds of seasonal park aides for the 2020 summer season.
Each summer, State Parks employs 400 park aides and 45 senior park aides to work the busy season, which runs from April through September. People of all ages from diverse backgrounds work as park aides. They work in parks all over the state and in varying types of terrain and climate, depending on location. Park aides register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations and perform a variety of custodial maintenance chores. They also may staff park offices, interact with visitors and help with interpretive and educational programs.
“Seasonal park aide positions are perfect for high school or college students who need a good summer job — or for someone looking for a great seasonal job outdoors,” said State Parks Director Don Hoch. “Many find it’s a first step to a lifelong career in parks and recreation or environmental work.”
Park aides are essential to summer operations in Washington state parks. Many who served as park aides report they received benefits well beyond a paycheck, learning about parks and the natural and cultural resources in State Parks’ care. Park aides gain people skills by interacting with the public and working as part of a team. They also may learn everything from trail-building techniques to the use and operation of small power tools and equipment.
Applications are open now through August. Park aides earn between $14 and $17.94 an hour, depending on qualifications and experience. More information and online applications are at www.careers.wa.gov. Enter “park aide” or the name of a specific state park in the website’s search function.
What makes Washington’s state parks such special places in which to work?Watch our 2019 video, which was a finalist in the National Gold Medal Award program of the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association.
Equal Opportunity Employer
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is an equal opportunity employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, persons over 40 years of age, disabled and Vietnam-era veterans and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons needing accommodation in the application process or this announcement in an alternative format may contact the Human Resources Office at (360) 902-8565, Human Resources office or the Washington Telecommunication Relay Service at (800) 833-6388.
