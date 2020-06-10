OLYMPIA – June 9, 2020 – Washington State Parks announces a new partnership with Arrive Outdoors, an outdoor travel company that provides equipment for hiking, backpacking, camping, winter recreation and other outdoor activities.
How it works
Arrive Outdoors offers high-quality, sturdy equipment for rent — either a la carte items or complete sets. A two-person tent rents for as low as $4 per day. Camping sets that include a tent, sleeping pad and bag rent for $8 per day. Arrive Outdoors supports individual, group and large group rentals. People reserve gear from the Arrive Outdoors website; the gear is shipped directly to their home for free. Renters are only charged at the time of shipping.
Other items for rent include cots, hammocks, packs, camp stoves, apparel, footwear, trekking poles, binoculars and even bear safety gear.
“This partnership with Arrive Outdoors is a natural fit for many of our Washington state parks visitors,” said Sarah Yearout, concessions manager for State Parks. “By renting gear, people now have a sustainable, economical and practical option for making sure they’re ready for the outdoors.”
“We’re excited to partner with Washington State Parks to make it easier than ever for everyone to access the state parks with the gear they need,” said Rachelle Snyder, Founder and CEO of Arrive Outdoors. “Families can now easily prepare for their upcoming camping trip, and individuals no longer need to spend thousands of dollars on backpacking gear that they’ll only use once this year.”
Safety precautions
Arrive Outdoors has implemented extensive health and safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company thoroughly hand cleans and treats all gear after each rental. They use cleaning solutions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). For example: Arrive Outdoors washes, treats and line dries tents before each rental. All apparel is commercially laundered and treated with laundry additives to fight viruses.
When a park visitor rents gear from Arrive Outdoors by linking from Washington State Parks’ Gear Rental web page, a portion of the revenue goes to Washington State Parks.
Arrive Outdoors ships gear via Fed Ex to any viable address and to FedEx Locations, participating Walgreens, hotels and vacation rentals. The company does not ship directly to state parks. To return equipment, people simply use the packaging the gear arrived in, adhere the free return label and tape provided and drop off at any FedEx or Walgreens location.
