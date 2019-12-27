OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that drivers must use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway. Thursday’s ruling reverses a Court of Appeals ruling that said a signal is required only when public safety is affected. The high court ruled that the plain language of the law requires drivers “to ensure turns and lane changes are done safely and with an appropriate turn signal."
