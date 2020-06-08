SHELTON - We send our condolences to the Jaros family and hope that all of us together can honor Joyce Jaros’s memory and countless contributions to Shelton.
Joyce Jaros served as Mayor of Shelton from 1980 to 1995. Mayor Jaros was Shelton’s longest serving mayor, and our first female mayor. Throughout her life, Joyce remained consistently dedicated to making Shelton the best place it could possibly be. She employed a tremendous amount of foresight, dedication, and commitment towards the city and all who live and work here.
Joyce led Shelton through financial problems with a consistent mantra: “We will get through this.” She is responsible for public improvements to the Civic Center, the William G. Reed Library, Railroad Avenue, and Olympic Highway North--which led to the growth of Wallace Kneeland Boulevard.
During Mayor Jaros’ tenure, Shelton also established sister city relationships with Talsi, Latvia and Sanya, Taiwan.
“Joyce ran City Commission meetings like a Chairman of the Board,” said former City Manager Mike McCarty. “She was always polite to all who spoke, yet also firm if the situation called for it.”
Mayor Jaros excelled at bringing people together. In her tenure as mayor, she grew the City’s relationships with the Mason County Commissioners, the Shelton School District, Mason PUD 3, the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council of Mason County, Mason General Hospital, the Port of Shelton, and many others.
“She knew that for Shelton to thrive, all within the City had to work together to support each other,” said McCarty.
Mayor Jaros was an active supporter of the Mason County Historical Society, the United Way of Mason County, and Camp Fire Girls. She owned two local businesses: The Yarn Shop and a collectibles store. After her time serving as mayor, Joyce worked for an additional five years as an assistant in the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.